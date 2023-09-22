FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) PT Raised to $436.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $419.00 to $436.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 2.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $464.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.18.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $426.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $429.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $377.89 and a 12-month high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total value of $1,299,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,572,765.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,249,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,712,000 after acquiring an additional 16,356 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,265,000 after acquiring an additional 31,420 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

