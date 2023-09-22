Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Shares Down 16.7%

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) traded down 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 456,009 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 375% from the average session volume of 95,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Falcon Gold Stock Down 16.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of C$3.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05.

Falcon Gold Company Profile

Falcon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine that consists of 117 claims located in North Ontario. The company was formerly known as Chesstown Capital Inc and changed its name to Falcon Gold Corp.

