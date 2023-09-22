FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBP) Shares Up 1.9%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.40 and last traded at $16.40. 3,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 9,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

FAT Brands Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.71.

FAT Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.1719 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from FAT Brands’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

