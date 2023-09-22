Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $127.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Masterton Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 51,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 34,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after acquiring an additional 13,098 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 296.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $94.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.27 and a 52 week high of $115.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.49.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.70%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Free Report

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.