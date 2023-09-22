FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.84 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. FedEx updated its FY24 guidance to $17.00-18.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $17.00-$18.50 EPS.

FedEx Stock Up 4.5 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $261.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.98.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.07.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 over the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

