FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.00-$18.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -. FedEx also updated its FY24 guidance to $17.00-18.50 EPS.
FedEx Stock Up 4.5 %
Shares of FedEx stock opened at $261.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FedEx has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The stock has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FedEx Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $260.22.
Get Our Latest Report on FedEx
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of FedEx
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FedEx
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Prospect Capital Corporation: A Gold Nugget or Value Trap?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Challenges Hit Broadcom Stock, But Analysts See EPS Growth
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- 3 Reasons SharkNinja Is Swimming Toward New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.