FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.00-$18.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -. FedEx also updated its FY24 guidance to $17.00-18.50 EPS.

FedEx Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $261.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FedEx has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The stock has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $260.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

