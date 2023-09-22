FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.84 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.39%. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. FedEx updated its FY24 guidance to $17.00-18.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $17.00-$18.50 EPS.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $264.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.98. The stock has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on FDX

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.