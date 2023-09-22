Financial Comparison: Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) and AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS)

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) and AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.2% of Radian Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of AXIS Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Radian Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of AXIS Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Radian Group and AXIS Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radian Group 54.83% 17.30% 9.65% AXIS Capital 6.85% 14.09% 2.10%

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Radian Group has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AXIS Capital has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Radian Group and AXIS Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radian Group $1.19 billion 3.34 $742.93 million $4.10 6.17 AXIS Capital $5.43 billion 0.91 $223.08 million $3.96 14.58

Radian Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AXIS Capital. Radian Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AXIS Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Radian Group and AXIS Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radian Group 1 4 2 0 2.14 AXIS Capital 2 1 3 0 2.17

Radian Group currently has a consensus price target of $25.67, indicating a potential upside of 1.53%. AXIS Capital has a consensus price target of $62.20, indicating a potential upside of 7.74%. Given AXIS Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AXIS Capital is more favorable than Radian Group.

Dividends

Radian Group pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. AXIS Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Radian Group pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AXIS Capital pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Radian Group has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and AXIS Capital has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years. Radian Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Radian Group beats AXIS Capital on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions. This segment primarily serves mortgage originators, such as mortgage banks, commercial banks, savings institutions, credit unions, and community banks. The Homegenius segment offers title services, including a suite of insurance and non-insurance title, tax and title data, centralized recording, document retrieval and default curative title services, and deed and property reports, as well as closing and settlement services comprising electronic execution and traditional signing services; real estate valuation products and services; and asset management services, as well as a suite of real estate technology products and services to facilitate real estate transactions, such as software as a service solutions. This segment serves consumers, mortgage lenders, mortgage and real estate investors, government-sponsored enterprises, and real estate brokers and agents. Radian Group Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products. It also provides professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers. In addition, this segment offers accidental death, travel, and specialty health products for employer pet insurance and affinity groups. The Reinsurance segment offers reinsurance products to insurance companies, including catastrophe reinsurance products; property reinsurance products covering property damage and related losses resulting from natural and man-made perils; professional lines; credit and surety; and motor liability products. This segment also provides agriculture reinsurance products; engineering coverages for various types of construction risks and risks related to erection, testing, and commissioning of machinery and plants during the construction stage; marine and aviation reinsurance products; and personal accident, specialty health, accidental death, travel, life, and disability reinsurance products. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

