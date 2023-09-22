Financial Connections Group Inc. Acquires 550 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 288.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.39. The stock has a market cap of $154.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

