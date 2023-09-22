Financial Connections Group Inc. Buys 329 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 456.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,837.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,544.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,544.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.10.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $284.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.27, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $358.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $311.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.96.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

