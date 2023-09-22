Financial Connections Group Inc. Grows Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 95.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 285 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $201.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.54 and a 200 day moving average of $214.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $194.05 and a 12 month high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Vertical Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

