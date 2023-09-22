Financial Connections Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $8,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 661.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 45,182 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $594,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,630,000.

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.92. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

