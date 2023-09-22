Financial Connections Group Inc. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)

Financial Connections Group Inc. decreased its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,375 shares during the quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 82,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $590,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 29,951 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 77,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $33.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average of $33.93. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $34.99.

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

