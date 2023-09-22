Financial Connections Group Inc. Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF)

Financial Connections Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned 0.93% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 136.4% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 258,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,592,000 after acquiring an additional 149,061 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 372.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 1,951.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

Shares of EMXF opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.63. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $38.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.21.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

