Financial Connections Group Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

BIV stock opened at $72.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.06 and its 200 day moving average is $75.27. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

