Financial Connections Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 0.9% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,057,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,876,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699,624 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,999,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,734,000 after buying an additional 4,970,882 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,504,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,302,000 after buying an additional 3,098,930 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,609,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,531,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,029,000 after acquiring an additional 138,271 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.37. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1298 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

