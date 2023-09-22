Financial Connections Group Inc. Purchases 16,240 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises 3.1% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

BATS ESGV opened at $75.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

