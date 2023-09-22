Financial Connections Group Inc. Takes $84,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 66,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 54.2% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,671,000 after purchasing an additional 219,970 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Cfra reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.97.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.7 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $79.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.56. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.47 and a fifty-two week high of $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.