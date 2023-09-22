Financial Connections Group Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Financial Connections Group Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.9% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,025,000 after buying an additional 900,154,588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2,138.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,172,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,779,000 after acquiring an additional 27,869,272 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $793,008,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6,931.8% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 729,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,301,000 after acquiring an additional 719,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,665,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,264,000 after purchasing an additional 404,442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV stock opened at $197.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.41. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $210.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

