First Digital USD (FDUSD) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $393.67 Million

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 22nd. First Digital USD has a market cap of $393.67 million and $521.81 million worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, First Digital USD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One First Digital USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About First Digital USD

First Digital USD’s genesis date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 393,868,597 tokens. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 393,868,096.72. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99963976 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $663,943,522.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using US dollars.

