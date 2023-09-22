First Financial Corp IN Acquires 146 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,997 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,667,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,187,000 after purchasing an additional 888,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $188.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

