First Financial Corp IN Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,908 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC cut their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.79.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $91.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.19. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $140.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

