First Financial Corp IN Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

First Financial Corp IN decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up about 0.8% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,271.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $188.16 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $170.83 and a 1 year high of $201.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.71.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.