First Financial Corp IN Has $2.10 Million Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

First Financial Corp IN lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First Financial Corp IN owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 555,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOX stock opened at $105.58 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $113.18. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.59.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

