First Financial Corp IN Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Financial Corp IN lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,471 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $10,170,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Finally, Gainplan LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 34,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,511 shares in the last quarter.

VWO opened at $39.19 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.50. The company has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

