First Financial Corp IN Sells 1,812 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

First Financial Corp IN lowered its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,386 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $204,728,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $357,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,163 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $148,226,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,001,149 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $399,710,000 after acquiring an additional 652,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $768,017. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,140 shares of company stock worth $40,276,328. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BTIG Research increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

Shares of PANW opened at $227.44 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $258.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 180.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

