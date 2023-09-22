First Financial Corp IN Sells 218 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

First Financial Corp IN decreased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Linde were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Linde by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,187,106,000 after buying an additional 2,768,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Linde by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,984,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,103,185,000 after buying an additional 372,780 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Linde by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,066,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,644,351,000 after buying an additional 303,502 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,335,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,313,068,000 after buying an additional 102,291 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Linde by 33.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,056,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,218,946,000 after buying an additional 2,282,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $372.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $383.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $393.67. The company has a market cap of $181.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.41.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

