First Financial Corp IN Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

First Financial Corp IN cut its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $138.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $131.72 and a 1 year high of $160.71.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

