First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given New $226.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $206.00 to $226.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FSLR. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $334.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $202.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.38.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $166.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.96 and its 200 day moving average is $196.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 113.86 and a beta of 1.40. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total transaction of $289,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total transaction of $289,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,452 shares of company stock worth $6,833,334. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,024,000 after buying an additional 2,096,612 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $213,049,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 1,046.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $227,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,912 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 197.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after acquiring an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $326,050,000 after purchasing an additional 780,028 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

