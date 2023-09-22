First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Increased to $226.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $206.00 to $226.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet raised First Solar from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of First Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $233.38.

Get First Solar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on First Solar

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $166.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.96 and a 200-day moving average of $196.01. First Solar has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.43 million. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Solar will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $562,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total value of $2,504,879.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,452 shares of company stock worth $6,833,334 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 77.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,049,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in First Solar by 1,046.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,441,000 after buying an additional 1,385,912 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after buying an additional 887,443 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $326,050,000 after acquiring an additional 780,028 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.