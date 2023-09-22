First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FAM)

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE FAM opened at $5.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $6.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 3.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 428,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 13,158 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 138.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 121,878 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 12.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 168,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 24,155 shares during the period.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

