First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FAM)

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE FAM opened at $5.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $6.56.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
