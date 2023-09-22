First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 764 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ORIX by 262.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 222,350 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in ORIX by 476.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 51,182 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 86.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 57,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 26,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,839,000 after purchasing an additional 21,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of ORIX by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Get ORIX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

ORIX Trading Down 2.1 %

IX stock opened at $96.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76. ORIX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.78 and a 1-year high of $101.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.88.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Research analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ORIX

(Free Report)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.