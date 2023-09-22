First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,440 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 19.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 0.3% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 253,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in Infosys by 15.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 39,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 54.1% during the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 28,682 shares during the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $17.74 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $20.57. The stock has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average is $16.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura raised Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Infosys in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Infosys

About Infosys

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.