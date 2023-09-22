First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 22,033 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,033 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Orange were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orange by 1,033.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 3,121,497 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Orange by 87.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,427,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Orange by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,343,000 after purchasing an additional 218,930 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Orange by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,855,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 196,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orange by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,405,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,766,000 after purchasing an additional 437,482 shares during the period. 0.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orange alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ORAN shares. Citigroup raised shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Orange Stock Performance

Shares of ORAN opened at $11.97 on Friday. Orange S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Orange Profile

(Free Report)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.