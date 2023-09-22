First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 340 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $112.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $118.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.85.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,289.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,289.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,050.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,563 shares of company stock worth $1,218,379 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Barclays lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.09.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

