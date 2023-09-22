First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 42,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 56,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 10.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $20.52 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.13.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PHG. TheStreet raised Koninklijke Philips from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($20.21) in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

