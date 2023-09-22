First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Valero Energy by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,740,000 after buying an additional 4,604,158 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,892,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,341,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 457.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 33,083.3% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,028,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on Valero Energy from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of VLO stock opened at $146.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.80. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.73 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.