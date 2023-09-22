First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $1.17 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in KLA by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 13.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,360.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,986 shares of company stock worth $22,071,950 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $446.92 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $520.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $485.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.59%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $463.11.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

