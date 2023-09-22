First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,382 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,214 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 52.5% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 26,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $572,000. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Financial Group Stock Down 1.3 %

KB Financial Group stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

