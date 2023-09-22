First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 750.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Novartis by 252.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Novartis by 1.4% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Novartis by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $102.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $105.61.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

