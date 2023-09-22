First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Incyte by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INCY. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $58.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.34. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $58.54 and a 12 month high of $86.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.69.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $954.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.18 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

