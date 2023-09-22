First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 156 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,507,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 1,380.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,601,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,645 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 351.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,699 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 113,493.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $235,510,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.50.

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $444.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.69. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $267.00 and a one year high of $471.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,114 shares of company stock worth $4,629,565. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

