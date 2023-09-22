First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 8,132 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,546 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,132 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $22.98 and a one year high of $36.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

