First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Vertical Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.67.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $96.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.82 and a 200 day moving average of $88.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

