First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Reduces Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,014 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 15,776 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3,944.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,835 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,497,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $55,676,000 after purchasing an additional 305,670 shares during the period. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.5% in the first quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on VZ shares. HSBC cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $42.58. The company has a market cap of $139.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

