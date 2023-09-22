First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Reduces Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $437.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $437.56 and its 200 day moving average is $448.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $416.71 and a 52-week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $503.07.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

