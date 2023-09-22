First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 1,370 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $363,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,276,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Woodside Energy Group Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of WDS opened at $22.92 on Friday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 13.5%.

Several research firms have commented on WDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDS

About Woodside Energy Group

(Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.