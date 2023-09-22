First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 1,627 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1,869.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543,146 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 547.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 581,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after buying an additional 491,907 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.93.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED stock opened at $90.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.61. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

