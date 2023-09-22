First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 604 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,514 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.3% of First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $400.00 in a report on Sunday, September 10th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,128,090.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $255.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $811.59 billion, a PE ratio of 72.44, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.49 and a 200 day moving average of $222.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $301.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

