First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE FDEU opened at $12.75 on Friday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.87.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 2,293.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth $116,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000.

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

